The My Chemical Romance Kill Count – How Many People Have Been Slain in Their Albums

As we approach the 20th anniversary of My Chemical Romance’s I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, we recalled a little something in the CD’s liner notes. Among vocalist Gerard Way’s dedications was an eyebrow-raising apology: “I’m sorry I wrote all this stuff about killing you.”

Bullets began the story of the Demolition Lovers, a concept that carried on through Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge. Fans will surely be familiar with the sophomore album’s tagline: "The story of a man, a woman and the corpses of a thousand evil men."

A thousand? Not in the entirety of the Halloween franchise have we seen a kill count that high, and we’re only two albums in! So, what exactly is the bodycount in MCR’s catalog?

We went album-by-album to count concrete fatalities (depictions in music videos, direct lyrics) and estimated those implied using researched averages (average number of people in a wedding party, average number of friends, house show capacities, etc…) to find out just how deadly the MCR collection is.

Note: For the purpose of this article, we will be discussing conceptual “death” only, in the spirit of horror movie kill count videos. The members of My Chemical Romance are very outspoken against actual violence.