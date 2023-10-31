Are My Chemical Romance Teasing Their Fifth Studio Album?

Did a My Chemical Romance associate unwittingly just let the cat out of the bag concerning a new studio album? The close friend of the band briefly posted a photo on Instagram that has since been deleted, but eagle-eye My Chem fans quickly grabbed a shot and have been running with the idea that it's teasing a new album.

This, of course, would be the band's first full album since their reunion if it indeed comes to fruition. The group first announced their intent to reunite in 2019, playing a late year show in Los Angeles ahead of a proposed 2020 tour that had to be delayed due to the pandemic. Before they did eventually hit the road for their reunion, the band dropped the new single "The Foundations of the Decay," giving them a fresh song to perform for audiences on tour that reflected their modern day sound. But nothing new music-wise has followed since that 2022 offering.

Why Do Fans Think a New My Chemical Romance Album Is About to Be Announced?

The tease came courtesy of longtime My Chemical Romance friend @bigwormser, who shared a photo featuring three key items. There's an acoustic guitar, an "I'm Not OK" art print, but the thing that is catching most fans eyes is a yellow post-in note attached to the art print that simply reads "5OON."

While "soon" could relate to anything, the swapping of the "S" for a "5," many fans are taking to indicate that the band's fifth studio album is en route. The group has released four previous efforts, starting with 2002's I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. They followed with 2004's Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, saw their star catapult with 2006's The Black Parade and then issued Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys in 2010 before deciding to split.

And with the band releasing "The Foundations of Decay" in 2022 ahead of their reunion run, there's no reason to think that more new music might exist or could follow after the success of the return single.

As you might expect, with such a diehard fanbase, fans have been flocking to social media theorizing what the photo, and in particular, "5OON" might mean. See some of the chatter below.