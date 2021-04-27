Iconic My Chemical Romance Video Could Become a Lego Set

We recently shared a proposal by a Rammstein fan to the Lego organization to turn their massive stage production into a new Lego set. But they're not the only music group vying to be represented for their production as a new proposal has been submitted for My Chemical Romance as well.

It should come as no surprise that the proposal is to turn the band's "Welcome to the Black Parade" video staging into a Lego set given the theatrical nature of the video and popularity of the song. Like the Rammstein proposal, the My Chem staging concept was shared via the Lego Ideas section in which proposals can be submitted to the company. After a certain number of votes are tallied, the company takes into consideration following through on creating the proposed Lego set.

"This model depicts a parade float from the music video of 'Welcome to the Black Parade,' in which the band sings the song while becoming a part of the Black Parade. The build contains just under 600 pieces, and measures in at about; 9in L, 5.5in W, and 4in H! It also includes all five members of the band, at the time - Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and Bob Bryar!," writes VM Bricks, who submitted the proposal.

Both Frank Iero and Mikey Way shared the proposal via their socials. Iero suggested in his Instagram post, "Some amazing maniac that goes by the name VNMBricks (sik name, i see what you did there) came up with the concept for a Mychem Black Parade float @Lego set and i’m losing my mind at how crazy rad it is! I for one have already gone to the @Lego website and voted for this thing because it would be the greatest experience getting to build this with my son, Miles." Way's support came via his Instagram stories, with a "This is incredible" message urging fans to vote.

The original video, seen at the bottom of this post, was directed by Samuel Bayer and released on Sept. 26, 2006 in the U.K., arriving a day later in the U.S. Meanwhile, the song hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a chart-topper for Alternative Airplay. The single has been certified three-times platinum in the U.S.

Get a closer look at the proposed images below. At press time, fans had already given the proposal over 9,800 votes with 777 days left in the campaign. You can vote here.

My Chemical Romance, Welcome to the Black Parade Lego Proposal

My Chemical Romance, "Welcome to the Black Parade" Video