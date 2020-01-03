Five years after releasing Feel the Misery, British doom legends My Dying Bride have returned with The Ghost of Orion, their newest full length offering. Teasing the release, the group has debuted the chilling new song "Your Broken Shore."

The period between albums was a trying one for My Dying Bride, who had to cancel their 2017 festival appearances upon learning the heartbreaking news that singer Aaron Stainthorpe's five-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer. She has since beat cancer, but the ordeal mostly left the singer zapped of creative juice and he urged the band to continue the album with another singer.

When the music was nearly completed, Stainthorpe had a change of heart and once again was struck by creative inspiration. His signature agonized, tortured croon meshes with a bellowing death growl on the aching new single, which teeters between quiet passages rife with clean-tone guitar passages, bottom-heavy, lurching riffs and groaning guitar harmonies.

"A new album for a new era of My Dying Bride with fresh faces and a more accessible style compared to some of their past, highly technical releases," Stainthorpe said of the new record. "The Ghost of Orion features compositions not only of epic proportions but of intimate quality too, from death metal vocals to the pained cries of a vocalist in longing, the LP will rise and fall like the beautiful landscape of Yorkshire in which it was recorded."

Listen to "Your Broken Shore" below and see the album artwork beneath that.

The Ghost of Orion arrives March 6 through Nuclear Blast and can be pre-ordered here.

My Dying Bride, "Your Broken Shore"

My Dying Bride, The Ghost of Orion Album Art

Nuclear Blast