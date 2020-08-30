Dave Grohl, watch out! 10-year-old drum sensation Nandi Bushell recently challenged the Foo Fighters leader to a drum off. But Grohl was up to the challenge and served up a challenge back.

Bushell has become a YouTube sensation, posting videos of her drumming for a few years now and garnering the attention of many of today's top rock stars. The musician recently posted her drum cover of Foo Fighters' "Everlong," but rather than just delivering a straight-up cover, she made it into a drum off challenge to Grohl.

Pounding away with passion on the drums and cymbals (which she adorned with Foo Fighters signage) and even letting out a few primal screams along the way, Bushell ended her performance staring at the camera and yelling "Checkmate" before walking off.

Bushell stated in the description for the video, "My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the @Foo Fighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE 'Everlong' it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!" Watch below:

Nandi Bushell Challenges Dave Grohl to Drum Off on "Everlong"

Grohl responded a few days later, stating in his social media post, "Hey Nandi Bushell! Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time.....thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock, Dave."

Grohl opened his video playing his daughter Harper's drum set, rocking through "Everlong," then offering up a challenge back to Bushell. "I haven't played that song since the day I recorded it in 1997," said Grohl, adding, "In the last week, I've gotten at least 100 texts from people all over the world saying this girl is challenging you to a drum off. What are you gonna do? Look, I've seen all your videos, I've seen you on TV. You're an incredible drummer and I'm really flattered that you've picked some of my songs to do for your videos and you've done them all perfectly, so today, I'm gonna give you something you may not have heard before. It's a song called 'Dead End Friends' from Them Crooked Vultures."

Grohl then added, "This is my response, your challenge, so now the ball is in your court," before launching into "Dead End Friends" from his other band Them Crooked Vultures. Have a look below.

Will this drum off continue with Bushell's response? Will she put the challenge to any other rock or metal drummers? Stay tuned and see more of Bushell's instrumental covers here.