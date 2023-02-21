Watch – Guns N’ Roses Car Wrecked at NASCAR Daytona 500, Unable to Finish Race

The Guns N' Roses-sponsored car driven by Erik Jones at the NASCAR Daytona 500 race on Sunday (Feb. 19) was unable to finish the race after being involved in a multi-car wreck that prematurely took out other racers as well.

As reported by NASCAR.com, the crash occurred with 82 laps remaining in the 212-lap/530-mile contest with a chain reaction of collisions that began with Tyler Riddick bumping into Kevin Harvick, as seen in the video footage further down the page.

“It looked like the 45 got turned around, but I couldn’t see how it happened or how it had happened, but regardless, we spun off there on the bottom trying to get around and then got hit, left side hard enough to take out the left rear and just kind of end our day," Jones tells the sport's own news outlet. “So, it is what it is. We went out, we were racing, we were doing all we could and, you know, we were just in the wrong spot at the wrong time. Wish we could’ve been a little ahead of him," he adds.

On Twitter, GN'R singer Axl Rose was congratulatory of this year's Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. while also lamenting Jones' abrupt end.

"The race was exciting," he enthused, acknowledging Stenhouse's victory before adding, "Erik Jones was doing great! Sucked he got taken out! Was great to [be] a part of such a huge n' historic event! All the best to the Legacy Motor Club going forward!!"

Grateful to have the Guns N' Roses name linked with the sport, he continues, "Thank you and everyone at NASCAR for letting us be a part of your world!!"

Earlier this morning (Feb. 21), Guns N' Roses announced a huge 2023 world tour with tickets going on sale later this week. See all of the scheduled dates here.

Multi-Car Wreck at 2023 Daytona 500, Including Erik Jones' No. 43 Guns N' Roses Car

