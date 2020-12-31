Neil Peart, Eddie Van Halen, Riley Gale + More Featured in NBC News’ 2020 ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

We've lost an immense amount of talent in 2020 and while sometimes rock and metal figures tend to get lost in all encompassing "In Memoriam" features, NBC News just aired their segment for the year which includes many of the notable figures from the rock and metal world, including all-time drum and guitar greats Neil Peart and Eddie Van Halen as well as rising metal star Riley Gale of Power Trip.

The segment included a number of musical queues including Fountains of Wayne's "Radiation Vibe" in the lead up to the reveal of Fountains of Wayne songwriter and musician Adam Schlesinger, who died on April 1 at the age of 52 from COVID-19 complications. Van Halen's "Jump" also soundtracked the segment leading up to the reveal of Eddie Van Halen's death, which occurred on Oct. 6 at the age of 65.

Other rockers of note featured in the segment included Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green, Bad Company's Brian Howe, Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali, the aforementioned Neil Peart of Rush and Riley Gale of Power Trip and Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman.

The segment also singled out such music legends as Charlie Daniels, Little Richard, Bill Withers, Kenny Rogers, Johnny Nash, composer Ennio Morricone and Helen Reddy.

The loss of great talent and leaders was not limited to the music world. The acting community lost name talent in Sean Connery, Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Kelly Preston, Brian Dennehy, Fred Willard, Jerry Stiller, Kirk Douglas and Carl Reiner. Notable TV hosts and journalists to have passed in 2020 included Alex Trebek, Regis Philbin, Hugh Downs and Jim Lehrer.

The sports world lost legends in Kobe Bryant, Bob Gibson, Tom Seaver, Curly Neal, Diego Maradona and Lou Brock, while notable political figures who died this year included Ruth Bader Ginsberg, John Lewis and Herman Cain.

You can watch the full NBC News "2020 In Memoriam" segment below and check out Loudwire's more extensive gallery of Rockers We've Lost in 2020 at the bottom of this post.