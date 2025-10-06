Fans React to Rush’s 2026 Reunion + New Drummer

Rush fans around the world are sharing their reactions online to the news of their upcoming 2026 reunion tour, which will see Anika Nilles fill in for the late Neil Peart on the drums.

The tour, dubbed Fifty Something (since it's not exactly 50 years), will hit seven cities in the U.S. and Canada throughout the summer of 2026. It’ll serve as Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson’s first tour together in over 11 years.

“In 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of Rush songs in a handful of cities,” Lee wrote in a statement. “No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.”

What Are Rush Fans Saying About the Band’s Reunion Tour?

Now that we know Rush are touring in 2026, fans are sharing their reactions on social media. Below are a few italicized sentiments from fans on the Rush Reddit page and posts from X (formerly Twitter) are underneath.

"So, so, so torn on this. On one hand, I've regretted missing R40 for 10 years now. Also, it's THEIR legacy and they are free to do whatever the hell they want to with it.

But on the other, it just feels... I dunno. I have a hard time putting my finger on it. I DON'T think it's a cash grab. I think they're FINE there. I really DO feel like it's 'one more time while we can.' But there's something that doesn't settle right with me. I'm unnerved. Maybe I had accepted a 'post-Rush existence.'

That said, I will very very likely try for the Cleveland show," a fan wrote on this Reddit thread.

"Amazing! As a younger fan, I never got the chance to see them while Neil was alive. I never thought I'd get to see Geddy and Alex play together — this is a dream come true," another fan commented on this Reddit post.

"Am I the only one who feels so so about this? I get why they are doing this. No judgment there. But doing this without Neil goes against everything they said in the past. Again I get why they feel the need to go on tour and Geddy and Alex can’t stop their lives because of Neil’s passing but I feel like there is something in my core that says this doesn’t feel like Rush to me. Seen other bands do this but never expected this from Rush," someone else wrote here.

What Are Rush Fans Saying About Anika Nilles?

Beyond reacting to the news of Rush's reunion tour, fans are also discussing Nilles, particularly on Reddit.

"She’s a really great fit to fill Neil’s shoes. I’ve been poking around the Drumeo stuff of hers and the first thing I thought of that reminded me of her playing was legendary session musician Jeff Porcaro," one fan wrote on a Reddit thread about Nilles.

"I am a drummer and I have been watching her on YouTube for years. She's fantastic. Great choice for this," another person wrote on the same thread.

"I'm glad they are giving spotlight to a player who is lesser known than someone like [Mike] Portnoy, [Mike] Mangini, [Danny] Carey, etc.," someone else commented.