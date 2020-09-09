Neil Peart Tribute Included for Streaming 2020 Modern Drummer Festival

A who's who of drumming will be taking part in the 2020 Modern Drummer Festival, which will also serve as a tribute to one of the greatest drummers of all-time, Rush's Neil Peart.

The drummer passed away in January of this year and the respect he commanded among his peers was immense. The festival, which will stream online this Saturday (Sept. 12), will include a tribute to Peart featuring an all-star lineup of musicians. Proceeds from the show will also go to benefit brain tumor research at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in memory of the drum legend.

The lineup for the event includes Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Anthrax's Charlie Benante, Def Leppard's Rick Allen, Korn's Ray Luzier, Sons of Apollo's Mike Portnoy, Kenny Aronoff, Carmine Appice, Brian Tichy, Styx's Todd Sucherman, Jason Bittner, Stewart Copeland, Cindy Blackman-Santana, Narada Michael Walden, Greg Bissonette and many more.

To catch the show, you'll need a ticket for the livestream. It's $12.99 and you can purchase your ticket via Fite.TV. The Modern Drummer Festival will air at 8PM ET / 5PM PT this Saturday (Sept. 12).