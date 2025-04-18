The New Pornographers Split With Drummer Following Child Pornography Charges, Issue Statement

The New Pornographers have split with drummer Joseph Seiders following his recent arrest over child pornography charges.

According to KESQ News Channel 3, the 44-year-old drummer was arrested and charged for possession of child pornography after authorities received complaints for two separate incidents that occurred in the bathroom of a Chick-Fil-A in Palm Desert, California.

The first occurrence took place on April 7 — an 11-year-old boy told authorities that a man in the bathroom recorded footage of him using the facility on his cellphone. Two days later, an employee at the establishment told deputies that they saw a man entering and leaving the restroom with minors.

The police responded to the latter report and arrested Seiders. They believe he is the same suspect in the initial complaint as well.

Following his arrest, the Palm Desert Station Investigations Bureau served search warrants for his home, car and cell phone.

"Evidence was located implicating him in the two reported incidents, along with additional crimes, including possessing child pornography," the Sheriff's Office stated.

Thus, Seiders was charged with possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, invasion of privacy and attempted invasion of privacy.

The New Pornographers Split With Seiders, Issue Statement

Seiders was a member of the Canadian rock band since 2014. After learning of the charges against him, The New Pornographers immediately parted ways with him and issued the split in a statement on social media.

"Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders - and we have immediately severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions," they wrote in a post yesterday (April 17).