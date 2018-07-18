Get ready for a chaotic, pulse-racing new video from Night Verses, who are exclusively premiering their new clip for "Vice Wave" here at Loudwire.

The Christopher Abouabdo-directed clip centers on a young woman (Lexington Vanderberg) who is fleeing through the woods, hunted by mysteriously dark creatures whose only source of light comes from their eyes. It's a spooky video that plays out in unison with the chaotic brilliance of Night Verses' mostly instrumental new track "Vice Wave." (The music does give way to a narrator of sorts, offering the haunting lines "Her eyes are always open. She does not let me sleep" towards the end.)

As for the band, they also make appearances in the clip, though the faces of guitarist Nick DiPirro, bassist Reilly Herrera, and drummer Aric Improta are mostly obscured from the clip, with the camera more focused on the nimble stick mastery of Improta and the slick playing of DiPirro and Herrera.

"This was one of the last songs written for the record. It started with Nick's intro lead and ended up in a direction none of us expected," Improta tells us. "I think the big turning point in the writing process was when Nick added those massive fuzz/noise ring outs in the bridge. Once those were in place, the rest of the song quickly started to gravitate in that direction. Side note: The digital percussion sounds were influenced by all the Ministry, Arca and Post-era Bjork I was listening to at the time."

The drummer went on to state, "As far as the video, we are all pretty big on making our own artwork and teaming up with our friends to get exactly what we have in mind. We worked with Chris Abouabdo on this and built around some of the imagery we put together for the vinyl booklet. He’s amazing at bringing life to our initial visual ideas and developing scenes that feel very immersive while simultaneously complimenting the initial score, to the point where it almost starts to feel like the music and visuals were inspired by the video instead of the other way around. We love what he did on this and aim to continue working with him in the future."

The song is featured on Night Verses' recently released album, From the Gallery of Sleep, that arrived in late June. The track runs the gamut from being one of their softest pieces to pure chaotic heaviness in the blink of an eye, with the clip tying in with the band's artwork for the disc. From the Gallery of Sleep is the band's first album since deciding to continue as an instrumental outfit following the exit of singer Douglas Robinson. You can pick up From the Gallery of Sleep here.

Night Verses are currently in the midst of a tour with Strawberry Girls and Anders. See all of their scheduled dates below and for additional ticketing information, check here. Stay up to date with the band via their website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

