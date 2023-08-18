26 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 26 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

The Amenta, Plague of Locus EP

Genre: industrial extreme metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Catafalque, Dybbuk

Genre: drone/doom metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Dark the Suns, Raven and the Nightsky

Genre: melodic death/doom/goth metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Death Pose, Midnight Society

Genre: noise rock

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here,

Dirty Honey, Can't Find the Brakes

Genre: rock 'n' roll

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

End, The Sin of Human Frailty

Genre: metallic hardcore/industrial

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

The Keening, Little Bird

Genre: American gothic

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Marthe, Further In Evil

Genre: black metal/punk

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

The Menzingers, Some Of It Was True

Genre: punk

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Ministry, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES

Genre: industrial metal

Release Date: March 1, 2024

No pre-order available.

The Moth, Frost

Genre: doom metal

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Night Verses, Every Sound Has a Color in the Valley of the Night

*ft. Justin Cancellor (Tool), Brandon Boyd (Incubus), Anthony Green (Circa Survive), Author & Punisher

Genre: prog metal

Release Date: Sept. 15 (Part 1 only)

Pre-order here.

Otto Aday, Persona

Genre: piano-led rock

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

PAWS, PAWS

Genre: alt-rock

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Plaguestorm, Empty Eyes EP

Genre: melodic death metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Primordial, How It Ends

Genre: pagan metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Rival Sons, LIGHTBRINGER

Genre: rock

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

S.C.R.A.M., The Inner City

Genre: ambient/synthwave

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Tariot, Drag Me to Hell

Genre: modern metal

Release Date: Nov. 24

Pre-order here.

Truth Club, Running From the Chase

Genre: indie rock

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Upchuck, Bite the Hands That Feeds

Genre: punk

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Varg, Ewige Wacht

Genre: pagan metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Venera, Venera

*features Korn guitarist James 'Munky' Shaffer

Genre: experimental electronic

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Within Temptation, Bleed Out

Genre: symphonic metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Wolves at the Gate, Lost in Translation

*covers album

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Wolves in the Throne Room, Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge EP

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.