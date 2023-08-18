26 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 26 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
The Amenta, Plague of Locus EP
Genre: industrial extreme metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Catafalque, Dybbuk
Genre: drone/doom metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Dark the Suns, Raven and the Nightsky
Genre: melodic death/doom/goth metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Death Pose, Midnight Society
Genre: noise rock
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here,
Dirty Honey, Can't Find the Brakes
Genre: rock 'n' roll
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
End, The Sin of Human Frailty
Genre: metallic hardcore/industrial
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
The Keening, Little Bird
Genre: American gothic
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Marthe, Further In Evil
Genre: black metal/punk
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
The Menzingers, Some Of It Was True
Genre: punk
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Ministry, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES
Genre: industrial metal
Release Date: March 1, 2024
No pre-order available.
The Moth, Frost
Genre: doom metal
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Night Verses, Every Sound Has a Color in the Valley of the Night
*ft. Justin Cancellor (Tool), Brandon Boyd (Incubus), Anthony Green (Circa Survive), Author & Punisher
Genre: prog metal
Release Date: Sept. 15 (Part 1 only)
Pre-order here.
Otto Aday, Persona
Genre: piano-led rock
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
PAWS, PAWS
Genre: alt-rock
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Plaguestorm, Empty Eyes EP
Genre: melodic death metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Primordial, How It Ends
Genre: pagan metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Rival Sons, LIGHTBRINGER
Genre: rock
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
S.C.R.A.M., The Inner City
Genre: ambient/synthwave
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Tariot, Drag Me to Hell
Genre: modern metal
Release Date: Nov. 24
Pre-order here.
Truth Club, Running From the Chase
Genre: indie rock
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Upchuck, Bite the Hands That Feeds
Genre: punk
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Varg, Ewige Wacht
Genre: pagan metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Venera, Venera
*features Korn guitarist James 'Munky' Shaffer
Genre: experimental electronic
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Within Temptation, Bleed Out
Genre: symphonic metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Wolves at the Gate, Lost in Translation
*covers album
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Wolves in the Throne Room, Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge EP
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.