It's almost August, but it's never too early to start thinking about Halloween. The toy brand Funko, popular for their Funko Pop! animated toys, have announced a new The Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar and game set.

Priced at $40, the advent calendar features 24 pocket-sized Funko Pop! figures of the characters from the Tim Burton movie. It won't be available until Sept. 30, but you can pre-order it now here.

The Funkoverse board game, which is running for the same price as the calendar, offers four different game scenarios to be played with the characters Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie and Dr. Finkelstein across varying locations from the film. It comes with cards, dice and other props to use during gameplay. This package will also become available Sept. 30, and can be pre-ordered now.

Funko Pop! toys have become increasingly popular collectors' items among rock and metal fans, as they've immortalized a ton of musicians into the little big-headed toys, including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Metallica, Guns N' Roses and more.