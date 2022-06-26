YouTuber Nik Nocturnal Takes Shot at Music Industry on New Trap Metal Song

It's not easy making it in the music biz, though Nik Nocturnal has steadily grown a fanbase by offering a fresh take on metal through his highly successful YouTube channel. Still, Nocturnal has seen some of the pitfalls in the music industry, and he's addressing them head on in the new song "Industry" that he's releasing under his trap metal moniker, Nik Nxk.

The song finds Nik paired up with Corpse producer deadwait, exploring the deeper guttural range of his vocal ability as the aggressive trap metal track pulls no punches when unleashing on its target. Simply put, Nik's got something to say about the exploitative practices he's witnessed.

"'Industry' isn't directed at anyone specific. It's just the long-told tale of artists getting absolutely destroyed by parts of the music industry - that make them give up any unique talent and potential they have to live their dream - in exchange for broken promises that further grow the power the industry has on artists," says the musician.

Nik Nxk lays it right on the line from the bat, belting, "Fuck the industry / I don't wanna be just another name lost in a spreadsheet / Fuck the industry / Double back on me / Once you see it you'll believe you won't disagree."

Get a closer look at the lyrics and the video below and if you like what you hear, the track is available at this location. In addition, there's Nik Nocturnal merch available here.

Nik Nxk, "Industry" Lyrics

Fuck the industry, I don't wanna be

Just another name lost in a spreadsheet

Fuck the industry, double back on me

Once you see it you'll believe you won't disagree Fuck the industry, I don't wanna be

Just another name lost in a spreadsheet

Fuck the industry, double back on me

Once you see it you'll believe you won't disagree Sign a deal with the devil just to get on their level

Offering blood sweat and tears in exchange for wasted years

Taking all that you've worked for and you want to create

Making money from music you cannot relate Faking virality is a formality fucked up mentality far from reality

Name of the game is unoriginality upload a TikTok to score a fatality

I CAN'T DO THIS...

ANYMORE Fuck the industry, I don't wanna be

Just another name lost in a spreadsheet

Fuck the industry, double back on me

Once you see it you'll believe it live in misery You won't disagree

Double back on me FUCK THE INDUSTRY

LIVE IN MISERY FUCK THE INDUSTRY

LIVE IN MISERY

FUCK THE INDUSTRY

LIVE IN MISERY

Nik Nxk, "Industry"