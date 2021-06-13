Nikki Sixx Is ‘Pretty Excited’ About Next Week’s Big Announcement

Nikki Sixx wryly reminded fans not to believe everything they read on the internet as he teased an announcement coming next week.

“I just read my Wikipedia for the very first time and man do they have a lot of stuff wrong,” the Motley Crue bassist tweeted on Saturday night. “But I guess if it’s on the Internet it must be true. I will say I’m pretty excited about next [week’s] announcement.”

Earlier that day, Sixx shared a gym selfie on Instagram and encouraged fans to guess what the announcement will be. While it’s unclear if anybody guessed the right answer, one fan made the definitive wrong guess: “That Motley fired Vince [Neil] and [Sixx: A.M. singer] @jamesmichaelofficial is gonna do the stadium tour!”

You can see both posts below.

Sixx has been keeping busy with a variety of projects lately. Last month, he debuted L.A. Rats, his new supergroup featuring Rob Zombie, John 5 and drummer Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne). The quartet released a cover of Geoff Mack’s 1959 country standard “I’ve Been Everywhere,” which will appear in the upcoming Netflix movie The Ice Road starring Liam Neeson.

“This song that’s so rock ’n’ roll, that’s so country, that’s so all of it – it’s the traveling circus, city to city, riff to riff, greasy cheeseburger, rinse and repeat,” Sixx said in a statement upon the release of “I’ve Been Everywhere.” “It’s poetry based on reality, and it’s something every one of us has lived.”

Additionally, Sixx tweeted in late May that he’s “been working on @SixxAM with James and @DjASHBA.” He also revealed on Friday that he’s been working on a new book and accompanying artwork as well as a new company. So there’s a wide array of possibilities for next week’s announcement.

Sixx will be everywhere — or at least all around the United States — on Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts next summer. The reunion trek was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, then got pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was ultimately postponed to 2022.