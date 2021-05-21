On Friday (May 21), the recently unveiled rock supergroup L.A. Rats made good on their promise to release a cover of the classic Geoff Mack country ditty "I've Been Everywhere," a song repopularized by Johnny Cash in the 1990s. The Rats' version makes it a hard-edged rock 'n' roll number.

L.A. Rats — Rob Zombie, Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, John 5 and Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne) — announced their existence the day before, when its members simultaneously shared an image of the band's wordmark across social media. Their cover of "I've Been Everywhere" will appear on the soundtrack to Netflix's upcoming Liam Neeson vehicle, The Ice Road.

Listen to the song near the bottom of this post.

"We wanted to bring that fire that's Johnny Cash," Sixx explains in a quote shared by Blabbermouth. "But it's also, how do we flip it? So John 5 and I brought in this Zeppelin-y half-time thing from the beginning with Rob talking on the outro. But I also did some stuff that suggested the original like those big walks through the guitar parts upright player style, which is something I don't do in Motley or Sixx: A.M. We all had that freedom to go other places, and we did.

"Isn't it ironic?" the Motley Crue bassist continues. "This song that's so rock and roll, that's so country, that's so all of it — it's the traveling circus, city to city, riff to riff, greasy cheeseburger, rinse and repeat. It's poetry based on reality — and it's something every one of us has lived."

The Ice Road comes to Netflix on June 25. Joining L.A. Rats on the movie's official soundtrack, per ThePRP, are country music stars Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Jason Isbell and more.

