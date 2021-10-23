Nikki Sixx’s New Memoir Debuts at the Top of the Bestsellers List

Nikki Sixx's new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, has topped Amazon's rock music books chart after being released Oct. 19. It also made the Top 40 of Amazon's overall biographies and memoirs chart.

The First 21 chronicles the first 21 years of Sixx's life, when he was still going by his birth name, Franklin Carlton Feranna. It takes readers through the journey, from growing up in Idaho to becoming a founding member of one of the most iconic rock bands of all time, Motley Crue.

“He was an all-American kid—hunting, fishing, chasing girls, and playing football—but underneath it all, there was a burning desire for more, and that more was music,” according to a description from publisher Hachette.

“Like Huck Finn with a stolen guitar, he had a vision: a group that combined punk, glam, and hard rock into the biggest, most theatrical and irresistible package the world had ever seen. With hard work, passion, and some luck, the vision manifested in reality—and this is a profound true story finding identity, of how Frank Feranna became Nikki Sixx. It’s also a road map to the ways you can overcome anything, and achieve all of your goals, if only you put your mind to it.”

This is the fourth book from Sixx, coming after This Is Gonna Hurt: Music, Photography and Life Through the Distorted Lens of Nikki Sixx, The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star and The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band.

The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx is available in hardcover, on Kindle and as an Audible audiobook, narrated by Sixx. You can purchase your copy here.