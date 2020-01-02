Ever heard the lyrics of Nine Inch Nails' "Closer" put atop the Ghostbusters theme?

That's the musical merger one karaoke reveler came up with this week on New Year's Eve 2020 in New York City. But it seems the idea wasn't a completely original one. A quick YouTube search reveals a "Closer" and "Ghostbusters" mash-up was pieced together by one astute musician late last year.

Still, that didn't seem to spoil the karaoke singer's fun. Nor did it run the enjoyment of those in attendance at what appears to be a bar in Brooklyn. Thanks to writer and film critic Matt Prigge, all can behold the live performance of the Nine Inch Nails hit combined with Ray Parker Jr.'s "Ghostbusters."

"Props to this guy who chose 'Ghostbusters' at karaoke but instead sang 'Closer' over top of it," the journalist shared Wednesday (Jan. 1). Watch a video of the unlikely karaoke combination down toward the bottom of this post.

In October 2019, a Massachusetts-based musician by the name of William Maranci shared the viral seed of the Nine Inch Nails and "Ghostbusters" musical union. See that video below, as well.

Of course, the bouncy 1984 musical theme to the classic Ghostbusters movies got a corresponding remake when Ghostbusters: Answer the Call hit movie theaters in July 2016. This summer, another new film installment of the funny and spooky series called Ghostbusters: Afterlife will arrive.

Either way, one karaoke singer certainly had a ball by fusing 1994's expletive-laden "Closer" with the catchy "Ghostbusters" song to ring in the new year.

Nine Inch Nails "Closer" + Ray Parker Jr. "Ghostbusters" Mash-Up