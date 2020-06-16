Nirvana’s 1992 Spin Cover Shoot Photos to Be Auctioned

The year was 1992 and grunge's coronation came as Nirvana's Nevermind knocked Michael Jackson's Dangerous album out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. Coinciding with the chart feat, Nirvana appeared on the cover of Spin magazine's New Music Issue. Now, fast forward to present day and a photo package from that shoot is hitting the auction block at Julien's Auctions.

Music photographer Greg Watermann is teaming with Julien's Auctions, making available everything from his archive from the shoot. The winning bidder will receive one hundred original color slides and black-and-white negatives, every photo published plus the outtakes, the original contact sheets, signed analog gallery prints, copies of the 1992 Spin magazine and even the Hasselblad camera that Waterman used for the shoot. In addition, he'll transfer the full copyright of the images to the winning bidder.

“Kurt Cobain and Nirvana left a lasting impression on the music world that will never be matched. Greg Watermann was one of the few photographers who were there to capture the moment in time with the band for this photoshoot. This camera, negatives, and copyrights that are being sold in our Music Icons auction are likely to be a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Darren Julien, President and CEO of Julien’s Auctions.

At press time, the current bid was at $9,000, with the estimate for the lot ranging anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000.

Julien's Auctions will hold a two-day "Music Icons" auction event at 10AM PT this Friday and Saturday (June 19-20). For more details on the Nirvana Spin photo shoot lot, check here and to learn how to register and place bids for the auction, head here.

