Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ Surges Back up Charts After 30th Anniversary

We just passed the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind album and several album charts show there's still plenty of interest in the revolutionary 1991 release. According to Billboard, Nevermind saw significant increases in the week following the 30th anniversary of the record.

Nevermind re-entered the Top 10 on the Top Rock Albums chart, surging from No. 21 to No. 7 over the anniversary week with over 13,000 equivalent album units earned. There was also a Top 10 return for the record on the Alternative Albums chart where it moved from No. 11 to No. 6. And on the biggest chart of all, the all-encompassing Billboard Top 200 Album Chart, Nevermind bounded up from No. 125 to No. 44 over the past week.

That last accomplishment marked the first time that Nevermind had been in the Top 50 since 2011. The album also spent its 543rd week in the Billboard Top 200 as well. Billboard also pointed out a 10 percent surge in streams with the album hitting 12.9 million streams in the U.S. over the tracking period.

Nevermind churned out four big singles in "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "Come as You Are," "Lithium" and "In Bloom." "Smells Like Teen Spirit" checked in at No. 9 for the week on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, while "Come as You Are" snagged the No. 20 spot for the week. "Smells Like Teen Spirit" had a combination of 4.4 million streams, 2.6 million radio audience impressions and 3,200 sold. Meanwhile, "Come as You Are" hit 2.7 million streams, 2.7 million in radio audience and 1,100 in sales.