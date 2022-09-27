NOFX are on their way back with Double Album, the conveniently titled follow-up to last year's Single Album, and they're sharing the first new music from that disc, a track titled "Darby Crashing Your Party."

The bass-heavy track with a nod to the legendary Germs vocalist Darby Crash, Fat Mike sings of being "a middle class clown waging lower class war / A Beverly Hillbilly peeled off the floor" in this quintessential driving punk track. Get a listen to the song below and if you like what you hear, it's available via multiple platforms at this location.

NOFX, "Darby Crashing Your Party"

"Darby Crashing You Party" is the first taste of Double Album, which is now on track for a Dec. 2 release via Fat Wreck Chords. When asked about why the band decided to do a double album, with this installment serving as the back half to last year's release, Fat Mike said, "I wish I knew," then adding, "OK. I mean, we have a lot of records. I'm not sure how many, let's call it 15 with 10 more EPs and 65 7"s. I wanted to do a double album cuz there are no good ones out there. Pink Floyd's The Wall is about it. Quadrophenia is OK, I guess, if you're a Who fan. Definitely not [The Beatles'] White Album. I don't think anybody else has made good double albums. Certainly not Husker Du, Minutemen, or Smashing Pumpkins."

He went on to add, "I really like Single Album a lot, but the songs on Double Album aren't quite up to scratch. All these songs were recorded at the same time, except this one was finished two years later. I think it's a very enjoyable album, and maybe our funniest. I think it is what a lot of our fans will want to hear and it's a great side three and four for a double album. I accomplished my goal of making a solid double-album, but it just took a lot longer than I expected."

The record reunites them with producer and engineer Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore, churning out a 10-track record with nods to a dominatrix, their booking agent, a rehab center run by Buddhists and late physicist Stephen Hawking among others.

"You have to laugh at everything," the singer reveals, "because the world is just falling apart and you have to have a good attitude not to take things seriously. So this is how I've always done it. I make people laugh every day. I usually do it in a self-deprecating way, it's just how I go through life: I have as much fun as I can. That's what life is—trying to find all the happiness you can. And spreading happiness. Which is what I feel like is supposed to be my job in life—spreading joy."

Get a closer look at the artwork and track listing for Double Album below and catch one of their remaining shows for 2022.

NOFX, Double Album Artwork + Track Listing

Fat Wreck Chords Fat Wreck Chords loading...

1. Darby Crashing Your Party

2. My Favorite Enemy

3. Don't Count on Me

4. Johanna Constant Teen

5. Punk Rock Cliché

6. Fuck Day Six

7. Is It Too Soon if Time Is Relative?

8. Alcopollack

9. Three Against Me

10. Gone With the Heroined

NOFX 2022 Tour Dates

Oct. 2 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Dec. 2 - Melbourne, Australia @ Good Things Festival 2022

Dec. 3 - Sydney, Australia @ Good Things Festival 2022

Dec. 4 - Brisbane, Australia @ Good Things Festival 2022