NOFX have always been politically incorrect, but the band took a pretty serious step across the line of poor taste on Sunday in Las Vegas when cracking jokes about the Las Vegas shootings that took place in the city last year.

As seen in the TMZ video above, vocalist Fat Mike ends a song telling the Punk Rock Bowling festival crowd, "We played a song about Muslims and we didn't get shot. Hooray." One of the band's other members then chimed in, "I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you're in a country band."

The response: "That sucked, but at least they were country fans and no punk rock fans," before Fat Mike chimed in to some noticeably offended concertgoers, "You were all thinking it."

Fans have been reacting to the story on Twitter.

Last October, 58 people were killed and nearly 500 injured in a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.