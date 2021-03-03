Obituary to Play ‘The End Complete’ in Full, Announce Two Livestreams

The End is upon us ... again! Death metal legends Obituary will revisit their 1992 metal masterpiece The End Complete with a special two-part livestream taking place over two weeks in March and April.

First up, the band will perform some of their favorite songs during a livestream concert taking place on March 27, giving a broader variety of songs from throughout their career. Then, a week later on April 3, the group will head back to the concert stage to perform The End Complete in its entirety.

The End Complete is the band's biggest selling album, featuring the sludgy crushing opener "I'm in Pain," the mosh-worthy "Back to One" and the thunderous title track.

“For the past seven weeks we have locked ourselves inside the studio to prepare for these next studio livestream sessions, re-learning the now 29-year-old The End Complete album and rehearsing many of the bands favorites," state the group. "We are proud to announce that we are ready to bring our fans the goods and have picked a killer selection of classic songs, rare tracks and The End Complete album performed in its entirety. We have been busting our asses preparing and now WE are ready. Question is...Are YOU? Here we Go!!!!!”

Tickets for these special shows will go on sale this Friday at 1PM ET via the band's website. While there you can also add t-shirts and merch bundles if you like.

Obituary 2021 Livestreams

Relapse Records