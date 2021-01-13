Of Mice & Men Drop New Song ‘Obsolete,’ ‘Timeless’ EP Coming Soon

Of Mice & Men just revealed they've signed a new record deal with SharpTone Records and, to commemorate this, they've unleashed "Obsolete," the first song off their forthcoming Timeless EP.

The band has been on an impressive writing streak as of late, having issued Defy and Earthandsky in 2018 and 2019, respectively. These records were the band's first since the departure of singer Austin Carlile and, sonically, "Obsolete" carries on in a similar vein as these Aaron Pauley-fronted efforts.

Beyond the churning grooves, melodic overtones and harsh/clean singing counterparts is a slightly cinematic sense that overtakes the bridge on "Obsolete" as orchestral bits offer a point of reflection on the thought-provoking single.

"There's an old idiom about what you're supposed to do when life gives you lemons. Sadly, to disappoint, this wasn't exactly that," said Pauley of the EP. "We started writing this EP shortly before the initial lockdowns in spring of 2020, before we knew that our world was about to become a radically different place. A lot of these songs were born from a place of wondering how we'd fit into 2020 and beyond, both as adults in our 30s as well as a band that's a decade into our existence."

Of "Obsolete," Pauley added, "It's a song about questioning how future-proof one is in the grand scheme of things, and acknowledging that maybe we aren't at all. I think we all wonder, to a certain extent, whether or not we'll fit into the future, or how we would, or what that would look like. Obsolescence is very prevalent in our lives. We see how quickly old phones become virtually useless, how quickly fads and trends come and go. It's all too easy to ponder about when you'll become a covered wagon, or a flip phone, or Myspace."

Listen to the new track further down the page and read the lyrics to Of Mice & Men's new song directly below.

Of Mice & Men, "Obsolete" Lyrics

For a thousand days,

I watched the vultures circle overhead.

And I counted the ways,

The world would be blessed,

when I finally reached my end. And I felt the weight of the world,

Pushing me into the soil below.

And I felt the desert sun above,

While I tried to drink water from a stone.

But I'm not ready to die alone. So can you wake me from my sleep,

And show me now that this is just a dream?

Cause I'm a whisper, once a scream,

And I'm afraid of what's in store for me.

Becoming obsolete. Become obsolete. Another frozen frame,

Another glitch inside my consciousness.

So I pick my poison,

And just choke it down,

Until I start to spin. And while the world just slowly turns,

I fade like fog into the sea.

While the mighty galleon burns around me,

I slowly start to sink. Maybe I'm not ready to be set free.

Maybe these shackles are what I need.

If you find the answers come rescue me,

But I can't hold my breath. So can you wake me from my sleep,

And show me now that this is just a dream?

Cause I'm a whisper, once a scream,

And I'm afraid of what's in store for me.

Becoming obsolete. Become obsolete.

Become obsolete.

Become obsolete.

Become obsolete.

Timeless drops on Feb. 26. Pre-save or pre-order the EP here and view the album art and track listing beneath the "Obsolete" music video.

Of Mice & Men, "Obsolete" Music Video

Of Mice & Men, Timeless Ep Album Art + Track Listing

SharpTone Records

01. "Timeless"

02. "Obsolete"

03. "Anchor"