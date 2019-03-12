There are days that you will never forget, and Of Mice & Men singer Aaron Pauley appears to be in better spirits after a health scare on Monday (March 11) that resulted in the cancellation of their Hartford show.

The band first alerted fans that they were calling off Monday's concert in Hartford on Monday evening, explaining, "On the recommendation of an Emergency Medical Technician, our brother and frontman Aaron is currently at the hospital and undergoing some testing. Thank you for your understanding and please keep him in your thoughts. Of Mice & Men will be back."

About 30 minutes later, Pauley followed with his own tweet stating, "After a bit of a scare earlier, I'm currently at the hospital being evaluated, per the EMT's direction. Thank you all for the well wishes and good vibes. I'll be sure to update everyone as soon as I get some definitive news."

Finally, early Tuesday morning, the vocalist revealed that he had been treated and discharged from the hospital, while also being given the green light to perform. "Thank you everyone for the well wishes. This was one of the scariest days of my life," said the vocalist. The cause of Pauley's ailment was not revealed.

Of Mice & Men are expected to resume their touring this evening (March 12), playing the House of Blues in Boston. See their remaining dates on this tour leg here.