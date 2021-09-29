Of Mice & Men Debut Apocalyptic New Song ‘Mosaic’

Metalcore vets Of Mice & Men are keeping the momentum rolling with their new song "Mosaic," which comes on the heels of the Timeless and Obsolete EPs that dropped earlier this year.

This latest single is another one of the band's go-for-the-throat juggernauts that skillfully balances trench-widening groove riffs, doomsday atmospherics and panicked, glitchy effects that all serve the lyrical aim of "Mosaic" perfectly.

"'Mosaic' is about questioning whether or not we, as human beings, can overcome our seemingly primal need for combativeness, because it's more prevalent than ever in our lives these days," offered bassist/vocalist Aaron Pauley.

Listen to the new song at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.

In addition to the pair of EPs that came out in February and May, Of Mice & Men have also kept fans engaged through their new Twitch partnership. Their debut stream was held on July 1 and the band has been utilizing the platform to invite fans to sit in on their songwriting sessions, take part in question and answer sessions and more. To follow the group on Twitch, head here.

Of Mice & Men, "Mosaic"

There is gold in the temple,

There's a fire that burns below,

There are angels and devils,

Hell and heaven live inside of us all Can we carry the weight of our humanity,

And find a remedy for our misguided misanthropy?

The color of chaos,

The beauty in flames,

Like a mosaic of judgement day There's a snake in the garden,

There's a plague in the heart of man,

Not a thing left to barter,

Time slips through our hands

We return to the earth Can we carry the weight of our humanity,

And find a remedy for our misguided misanthropy?

The color of chaos,

The beauty in flames,

Like a mosaic of judgement day Our shattered hearts,

Rearranged,

Like a mosaic,

Of judgement day

Of Mice & Men, "Mosaic"