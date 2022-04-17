The Ohio State Marching Band Celebrate Van Halen During Spring Football Game

The Ohio State University Marching Band have continued to solidify themselves as "The Best Damn Band in the Land." They payed tribute to Van Halen during their halftime performance at a spring football game on April 16. Check out a video of the show below.

The marching band kicked things off with a rendition of Van Halen's "Runnin' With the Devil" and "Dreams" before going into a performance of "Panama" and finishing up with "Jump."

During the tribute, the Buckeyes accomplished many impressive feats. They began by spelling "Van Halen" with their bodies, transitioning into a stick figure playing a guitar. But that was not the only stick figure to appear in the performance. They also formed two stick figures who actually jumped during "Jump."

The most impressive maneuver, in our opinion, occurred while the marching band playing "Panama." The members formed a car that drove across the field, complete with exhaust smoke shooting out behind it.

This is the Buckeyes' latest celebration of a legendary rock group. In October of last year, the marching band performed the music of influential prog-rockers Rush. The surviving members of the band said they were "speechless" after seeing a video of the performance.

According to the university's website, "The Ohio State University Marching Band earned its name as 'The Best Damn Band in the Land' by developing many famous marching band innovations, including floating and animated formations, script writing, and the fast cadence with a high knee lift."

In addition, the "Pride of the Buckeyes" are one of the few U.S. college bands made up of all brass and percussion instruments. They are also acknowledged as the largest band of its type in the world.

The Ohio State Marching Band, Van Halen Tribute