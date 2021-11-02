Ned Flanders-Themed Metal Band Okilly Dokilly to Say ‘Toodily Do’ With 2022 Farewell Tour

Okilly Dokilly, the Ned Flanders-themed metal band that pays homage to the popular do-good neighbor on The Simpsons, have just confirmed they will be on indefinite hiatus after a farewell tour dubbed 'Tourdilly Do '22.'

Reflecting on the unlikely success they found, the band stated as a collective, "When we started Okilly Dokilly, our goal was to play maybe two shows. We imagined being the third or fourth band on a seven-band metal show. We would step out in our sweaters and confuse the 12 or 13 people in attendance, and then have a great story. Things turned out a little differently."

In 2019, the group's peculiar vision for a band came full circle in 2019 when they were actually featured on the "White Win Spritzer" episode of The Simpsons. Even so, all good things must come to an end, for now at least, and Okilly Dokilly will embark on a U.S. tour with Steaksauce Mustache from April 14 through May 7.

See those stops below.

“Okilly Dokilly did way more than I ever expected,” said vocalist Head Ned. "I’m really grateful for all the people who have been part of it. And especially to everyone who came out to our shows to say howdilly doodilly. We’ve been touring pretty relentlessly since 2016 and, last year, I became a dad. So it’s time for a break. It’s time for me to shave off the Ned mustache and grow the dad mustache."

From all of us at Loudwire, congratulations to you and your family, Head Ned!

Signing off, Head Ned added, "We just want to let everyone know that we won’t be touring or making any new music in the next few years. I’m not sure if or when we’ll be back, but for now, it’s ‘toodilly do’.”

Okilly Dokilly + Steaksauce Mustache 2022 Tour Dates

April 14 – Tulsa, Okla. @ The Shrine

April 15 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Hi Tone

April 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ EXIT/IN

April 17 – Greenville, S.C. @ The Radio Room

April 19 – Durham, N.C. @ Motorco Music Hall

April 20 – Vienna, Va. @ Jammin Java

April 21 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland Bar & Grill

April 22 – Boston, Mass. @ Hard Rock Café Boston

April 23 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

April 24 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

April 26 – Columbus, Ohio @ Rumba Cafe

April 27 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop

April 28 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Brass Rail

April 29 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ HI-FI Indy

April 30 – Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen

May 01 – Cudahy, Wis. @ X-ray Arcade

May 03 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

May 04 – Springfield, Mo. @ Front of House Lounge

May 05 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street – OKC

May 06 – Dallas, Texas @ Three Links Deep Ellum

May 07 – Austin, Texas @ Empire Control Room

Okilly Dokilly