Olivia Rodrigo may be tearing up the pop charts right now, but the singer who just released her sophomore album GUTS reveals that rock influences very much impacted her new album. In fact, she told Rolling Stone that Rage Against the Machine are "my favorite band right now."

"I have been listening to so much Rage Against the Machine this year," said Rodrigo of the '90s alt-rock favorites. She then credited the band with influencing the opening track of her new album, "All-American Bitch."

"That's my favorite band right now," said Rodrigo, adding, "I would just play it over and over again on my way to and from the studio." In fact, it seems she's a bit of a Stan, explaining, "I want to go to the Rock Hall of Fame so bad because they're getting inducted." But a scheduling conflict may keep her from the band's special night, with the singer stating, "[I'm] literally going to cry myself to sleep about it."

Olivia Rodrigo, "All-American Bitch"

What Other Rock Influenced Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS?

In the midst of her chat with Rolling Stone, Rodrigo mentioned another '90s rock touchtone, calling out Babes in Toyland as a big influence, along with other throwback punk and alt rock music from the day. She explains of Babes in Toyland, "[They were] rock in that feminine way, that's just the coolest thing in the world to me."

READ MORE: Are Olivia Rodrigo + Willow Bringing Rock Back to the Mainstream?

Olivia Rodrigo Has Saluted Her Rock Influences

Olivia Rodrigo has not been shy in saluting her rock influences as her career has blossomed in recent years. The singer started including Avril Lavigne's "Complicated" in her sets as a cover song, then managed to get a guest turn from Lavigne during an April 2022 concert in Toronto.

Also, during a 2022 appearance at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony, Rodrigo had some kind words to say about Alanis Morissette upon inducting the singer. "My life was completely changed. Alanis’ songwriting was unlike anything I’d ever heard before and I haven’t heard anything quite like it since. And that voice – fierce and tender and sometimes funny and playful. I became hooked for life,” said the singer.

“Alanis captured the anger, the grief and the love of the human experience better than anyone. Her songs unite people and empower people and help them heal. Alanis, you’re a trailblazer and you’ve inspired an entire generation of uncompromising, radically honest songwriting."

Rodrigo also earned a nod of respect from Jack White in 2022 when she visited his Third Man Records label and vinyl printing plant. "I had the chance to meet a talented singer and musician today," White captioned two photos and one quick clip of the pair meeting at Third Man. "She's very cool, very real and very much a lover of music. She's also introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records as well. Respect."

Rodrigo's GUTS album is available in multi-colored vinyl options, as well as other formats via her website.