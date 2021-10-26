Omnium Gatherum Book Early 2022 North American Tour With Allegaeon + Black Crown Initiate
Finland's Omnium Gatherum have just set their sights on a return to North America in early 2022 in support of their latest album, Origin. Joining them each night will be Allegaeon and Black Crown Initiate, making for a juggernaut of a death metal bill.
“HELLO THERE METAL PEOPLE! We have amazing news for all of you," exclaimed the melodic death metal veterans in a press statement.
"OG will be hitting the road again in North America," they continued, "We are super excited to be able to come back and see all of you awesome bastards again — and, of course, play the hell out of the new album for you. The tour will kick off in New York on February 26th and will go on across the continent until March 27th. We will be joined by two great bands, Allegaeon and Black Crown Initiate! See ya on the road."
The 27-date trek will span the aforementioned calendar dates as the three groups traverse the United States and Canada. While the lineup features a trio of death metal bands, it's still quite the varied bill with Omnium Gatherum occupying the melodic end, Allegaeon, who will soon be releasing new music in anticipation of the follow-up to 2019's Apoptosis, straddling the tech/prog line and Black Crown Initiate, who put out Violent Portraits of Doomed Escape last year, embodying full-on progressive death metal.
See the full list of stops below and for tickets, head here.
Look for Omnium Gatherum's Origin album to be out Nov. 5 on Century Media. Watch the video for the latest single, "Fortitude," beneath the tour dates and view the album art and track listing further down the page.
Omnium Gatherum, Allegaeon + Black Crown Initiate 2022 Tour Dates
Feb. 26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Kingsland
Feb. 27 – Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery
Feb. 28 – Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506
March 01 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)
March 02 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven
March 04 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take it Live!
March 05 – Houston, Texas @ Satellite Bar
March 06 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
March 08 – Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
March 09 – El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
March 10 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
March 11 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
March 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Catch One @ Jewel
March 13 – San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge
March 14 – Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
March 15 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
March 16 – Vancouver, British Columbia Rickshaw Theatre
March 18 – Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens
March 19 – Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange
March 20 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theater
March 21 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
March 22 – Madison, Wis. @ The Crucible
March 23 – Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies
March 24 – Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground
March 25 – Montreal, Quebec @ The Ritz
March 26 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Source de la Martiniere
March 27 – Boston, Mass. @ Middle East Downstairs
Omnium Gatherum, "Fortitude" Music Video
Omnium Gatherum, Origin Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Emergence"
02. "Prime"
03. "Paragon"
04. "Reckoning"
05. "Fortitude"
06. "Friction"
07. "Tempest"
08. "Unity"
09. "Solemn"
10. "In Front Of Me" (bonus track)