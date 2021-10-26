Omnium Gatherum Book Early 2022 North American Tour With Allegaeon + Black Crown Initiate

Finland's Omnium Gatherum have just set their sights on a return to North America in early 2022 in support of their latest album, Origin. Joining them each night will be Allegaeon and Black Crown Initiate, making for a juggernaut of a death metal bill.

“HELLO THERE METAL PEOPLE! We have amazing news for all of you," exclaimed the melodic death metal veterans in a press statement.

"OG will be hitting the road again in North America," they continued, "We are super excited to be able to come back and see all of you awesome bastards again — and, of course, play the hell out of the new album for you. The tour will kick off in New York on February 26th and will go on across the continent until March 27th. We will be joined by two great bands, Allegaeon and Black Crown Initiate! See ya on the road."

The 27-date trek will span the aforementioned calendar dates as the three groups traverse the United States and Canada. While the lineup features a trio of death metal bands, it's still quite the varied bill with Omnium Gatherum occupying the melodic end, Allegaeon, who will soon be releasing new music in anticipation of the follow-up to 2019's Apoptosis, straddling the tech/prog line and Black Crown Initiate, who put out Violent Portraits of Doomed Escape last year, embodying full-on progressive death metal.

See the full list of stops below and for tickets, head here.

Look for Omnium Gatherum's Origin album to be out Nov. 5 on Century Media. Watch the video for the latest single, "Fortitude," beneath the tour dates and view the album art and track listing further down the page.

Omnium Gatherum, Allegaeon + Black Crown Initiate 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Kingsland

Feb. 27 – Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery

Feb. 28 – Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506

March 01 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)

March 02 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven

March 04 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take it Live!

March 05 – Houston, Texas @ Satellite Bar

March 06 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

March 08 – Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

March 09 – El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

March 10 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

March 11 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

March 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Catch One @ Jewel

March 13 – San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge

March 14 – Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

March 15 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

March 16 – Vancouver, British Columbia Rickshaw Theatre

March 18 – Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens

March 19 – Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange

March 20 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theater

March 21 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

March 22 – Madison, Wis. @ The Crucible

March 23 – Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies

March 24 – Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground

March 25 – Montreal, Quebec @ The Ritz

March 26 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Source de la Martiniere

March 27 – Boston, Mass. @ Middle East Downstairs

Omnium Gatherum, "Fortitude" Music Video

Omnium Gatherum, Origin Album Art + Track Listing

01. "Emergence"

02. "Prime"

03. "Paragon"

04. "Reckoning"

05. "Fortitude"

06. "Friction"

07. "Tempest"

08. "Unity"

09. "Solemn"

10. "In Front Of Me" (bonus track)