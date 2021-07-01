Once Human are kicking off promotion of their new record with a little help from Machine Head's Robb Flynn, who guests on the song and in the video for the crushing new track "Deadlock."

The band just dropped the video for the new song which finds the group hacking the collective consciousness of screens around the world to deliver their truly pummeling performance.

The Flynn guest spot makes sense given Once Human guitarist Logan Mader's long history with Machine Head, but Mader's bandmates are still over the moon about the guest turn.

“It was absolutely amazing, are you kidding?” Lauren Hart says, “I didn’t believe it was happening until he sent something back and I heard his voice on our song. I was like, ‘Holy crap! This is real!’ He came back with a new chorus and it was so much better than mine, so my chorus was gone! [Laughs] But then performing with him in the video, that was insane. The energy he brings on stage, he brings in person too. It was a great experience and his energy is so powerful. The video came out amazing!”

"Deadlock" is featured on Once Human's next studio album, Scar Weaver, which is expected to arrive on Feb. 11, 2022. The band was able to put together the new record over the last two years, with the pandemic giving them the extra time to write and record and present the best album possible.

Check out the Once Human "Deadlock" video with Robb Flynn below.

Once Human Featuring Robb Flynn, "Deadlock"