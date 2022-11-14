Only One Rock Band Won an Award at 2022 MTV European Music Awards – See Full Winners List

There were over 20 different categories at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards last night (Nov. 13) in Germany, and only one rock band took one of them home. The category was literally called Best Rock, and Muse were the recipients of the title.

The ceremony was held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, and was hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift ruled the night, winning four different awards for “Best Artist,” “Best Video,” “Best Pop” and “Best Longform Video.”

There were quite a few rock bands nominated for awards, despite the low victory turnout. Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher, Maneskin, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Killers were also in the running for the Best Rock category [via MTV], and Imagine Dragons, Panic! At the Disco, Tame Impala, Twenty One Pilots and Yungblud were nominated for Best Alternative — which Gorilllaz took home the award for.

Additionally, the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert that took place in Wembley, London was nominated for Best Longform Video, which lost to Swift, and Twenty One Pilots' Roblox Concert Experience lost Best Metaverse Performance to Blackpink The Virtual.

See the full winners list, including all genres and individual awards, below.

Muse weren't just the only rock band to receive an award, but they were the only one to perform during the evening as well. The group played the title track of their latest studio album Will of the People, which you can check out a video of underneath the winners list.

"Thanks to everyone who voted for this!" Muse shared in a post on social media.

2022 MTV European Music Awards - Full Winners List

Best Song: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Best Video: Taylor Swift – "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)"

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I’m Good (Blue)"

Best Live: Harry Styles

Best Pop: Taylor Swift

Best New: SEVENTEEN

Best K-Pop: Lisa

Best Latin: Anitta

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best Rock: Muse

Best Alternative: Gorillaz

Best R&B: Chlӧe

Best Longform: Taylor Swift – "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)"

Video For Good: Sam Smith – "Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)"

Biggest Fans: BTS

Best Push: SEVENTEEN

Best Metaverse Performance: BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile

Best Look ‘Personal Style’: Rita Ora

Generation Change: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina

Muse, "Will of the People" (Live 2022 MTV European Music Awards)