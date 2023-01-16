Ranking the Opening Song on Every Iron Maiden Album

Here are Iron Maiden’s album-opening songs ranked from best to worst.

There’s an old saying that you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and this maxim is also applicable to the art of starting an album with a dynamite opening track.

Now more than ever, in a world where every known song in the universe is available for instant streaming at the click of a button, an undeniable album-opener can be crucial to convincing potential fans to dive deeper into an artist’s catalog, instead of surfing away.

All this being said, history’s greatest bands typically understand the importance of a powerful first statement, and that includes Iron Maiden, whose discography we will now revisit from that specific perspective…

Iron Maiden Album Opening Songs Ranked Ranking the opening track on every one of Iron Maiden's studio albums.

PLAYLIST: Early Traditional Metal (NOWBHM & Beyond)

To listen and follow, head here.