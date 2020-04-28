Own a Piece of Slipknot’s ‘All Hope Is Gone’ Album Royalties

Despite what the title may suggest, all hope is NOT gone when it comes to investing in a piece of Slipknot's history. Producer royalties for the band's 2008 platinum certified album All Hope Is Gone are currently up for bid on Royalty Exchange.

The winning bidder will have the opportunity to own a slice of the group's music whenever it is played, and rest assured that has been often. In fact, Royalty Exchange has revealed that the total earnings for the All Hope Is Gone album grew 20 percent in 2019 over the previous year.

Streaming subscriptions have also helped drive the growth, resulting in 73 percent of last year's earnings. That marks a 40 percent increase over the prior year in that area.

All five of the top-earning songs in the catalog earned more last year than in 2018, with four of them growing by double digit totals.

In addition, the Royalty Exchange producer royalties auction not only includes Slipknot's All Hope Is Gone, but also Simple Plan's self-titled 2008 record. The winning bidder will collect royalties generated from any sales, streaming, and sync fees for either album, as well as the individual singles contained on both. Sales and streaming, in particular, pay a greater share of revenue to sound recording royalties over composition royalties.

Slipknot's All Hope Is Gone album was a chart-topping release that went platinum. It featured the title track as well as "Psychosocial," "Dead Memories," "Sulfur" and "Snuff." Simple Plan's self-titled album peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, featuring the singles "When I'm Gone," "Your Love Is a Life," "Take My Hand" and "Save You."

At press time, the current bid was $758,000, with bids set to end on Monday, May 4 at 3PM MDT. The first distribution payment will come on Sept. 30, 2020, with future distributions being paid biannually. For additional details and to get in on the bidding, check out the Royalty Exchange auction here.

Roadrunner