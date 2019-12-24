Ozzy Osbourne is ready to rock this Christmas, are you? If not, the "Prince of Darkness" has you covered with a seasonal playlist on Spotify dubbed "Ozzy's Holiday Hits" that contains all manner of festively rocking tunes.

And, boy, does it deliver. The unique playlist contains a handful of Osbourne originals, old and new, sprinkled among the rock-fueled Christmas songs. Entertainingly, the selections range from traditional takes on holiday standards (Weezer's "We Wish You a Merry Christmas") to comical Yuletide numbers (Spinal Tap's "Christmas With the Devil") and beyond. Listen to them all down toward the bottom of this post.

Of course, the playlist also not-so-coincidentally includes wrestler and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho's favorite and least-favorite Christmas rockers. Those would be The Kinks' "Father Christmas" (which Jericho himself covered earlier this year) and Paul McCartney's unmistakable "Wonderful Christmastime."

It's not the first time that Osbourne has attempted such a festive playlist feat. Last month, the Black Sabbath icon issued a Thanksgiving playlist on Spotify primed for the turkey-filled holiday.

Naturally, "Ozzy's Holiday Hits" opens with the musician's recent "Under the Graveyard," the singer's first new song in nine years. Last week, the tune got a vivid music video from filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund.

"Ozzy's Holiday Hits" (Spotify Playlist)

1. Ozzy Osbourne - "Under the Graveyard"

2. Paul McCartney - "Wonderful Christmastime"

3. King Diamond - "No Presents for Christmas"

4. The Kinks - "Father Christmas"

5. Korn - "Kidnap the Sandy Claws"

6. Slade - "Merry Xmas Everybody"

7. Lemmy, Billy Gibbons, Dave Grohl -"Run Rudolph Run"

8. Bob and Doug McKenzie - "The Twelve Days of Christmas"

9. Black Label Society - "The First Noel"

10. Spinal Tap - "Christmas With the Devil"

11. Mr. Garrison, the 3rd Grade Teacher - "Merry F**king Christmas"

12. Ozzy Osbourne - "Miracle Man"

13. Ramones - "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)"

14. Frank Sinatra - "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

15. Type O Negative - "Red Water (Christmas Mourning)"

16. John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Plastic Ono Band - "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)"

17. Rob Halford - "Donner and Blitzen"

18. Elvis Presley - "Santa Claus Is Back in Town"

19. Ozzy Osbourne - "Mama, I'm Coming Home"

20. Cheech and Chong - "Santa Claus and His Old Lady"

21. Bad Religion - "O Come All Ye Faithful"

22. Bing Crosby, David Bowie - "Peace On Earth / Little Drummer Boy"

23. Twisted Sister - "Heavy Metal Christmas (The Twelve Days of Christmas)"

24. Black Label Society - "Wonderful World"

25. William Shatner, Henry Rollins - "Jingle Bells"

26. Corey Taylor - "X-M@$"

27. Eric Cartman - "O Holy Night"

28. AC/DC - "Mistress for Christmas"

29. Weezer - "We Wish You a Merry Christmas"

30. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - "Christmas All Over Again"

31. NOFX - "Xmas Has Been X'ed"

32. Halford, Rob Halford - "We Three Kings"

33. Bruce Springsteen - "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

34. Weird Al Yankovic - "The Night Santa Went Crazy"

35. Ozzy Osbourne - "Straight to Hell"

36. ZZ Top - "I Thank You"