Ozzy Osbourne: I’ve Been Closer With Tony Iommi the Last 18 Months Than Ever Before

The relationship between Black Sabbath legends Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi is historic and one that has come with a series of ups and downs over the last half a century. The two have remained in constant contact this year and the Prince of Darkness now feels they're closer than they've ever been, as revealed in a new interview.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of his solo debut, Blizzard of Ozz, for which there was a recent commemorative re-release, the singer spoke with Matt Pinfield on 106.5 WSFL (audio below) about the multi-platinum record as well as more current affairs.

"[The Sabbath guys are] never that far away from my thoughts, whether I like them today or not," said Ozzy.

"Since I've been laid up these last 18 months, Tony Iommi has been such a support for me — so supportive. I've been closer to him in the last 18 months than I ever have been. We never got on for years. But whatever he did before and whatever I did before…" he trailed off.

Earlier this year when nations began entering lockdown phases as the coronavirus pandemic advanced, Iommi said, "I think this [pandemic] has brought us all closer," and noted, "I’m even in touch with Ozzy every day as he gets over his own health problems in [Los Angeles]."

"When you're laid up, you find out who your real friends are," Ozzy affirmed before mentioning another rocker who has propped up morale. "And I'll tell you what," Ozzy went on, "Jonathan [Davis] from Korn, I barely knew him from the Ozzfests, he's been so supportive."

Although the pandemic has forced people to be socially distant, especially elders such as the soon-to-be 72-year-old Osbourne, simply being in touch in even a casual manner, can do a wealth of good.

"It's so important that when you're laid up, somebody cares enough to give you a thought. That's all you need — a phone call or a text," beamed Ozzy. "It means the world."

Meanwhile, the singer is still looking toward the future, which means trying to finish up his "No More Tours 2" farewell run. Multiple tour legs have been repeatedly postponed due to a litany medical setbacks endured by Osbourne and a European run has been booked for early 2022.

Ozzy Osbourne on 106.5 WSFL