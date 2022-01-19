As much discussion as Tommy Lee's penis generated after his sex tape with Pamela Anderson went public in the '90s, you'd think it was its own character. Well, as it turns out, in the upcoming Pam & Tommy series documenting the story of the stolen sex tape, Lee's penis does have dialogue.

In a feature article with Variety done about the upcoming Hulu series, it's revealed that the Motley Crue rocker's penis does come with a voice and will share dialogue with Lee upon first meeting and falling in love with Pamela Anderson. The penis will be voiced by actor Jason Mantzoukas, best known for his roles on FX's The League (where his character Rafi was a frequent guest opposite Pam & Tommy actor Seth Rogen's Dirty Randy), NBC's The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

According to the article, Lee's penis pops up in Episode 2 to have a discussion with the musician after he just met the Baywatch actress. But as is revealed, the creators of the series weren't taking creative license, as the so-called discussion was actually detailed in Lee's book, "Tommyland."

“As much as I’d like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from [Lee’s] memoir,” says scriptwriter Robert Siegel. “I think it might be a first [for television]. There was gentle pushback, because you’ve got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive.”

So how exactly did they pull off this one-on-one discussion? Director and executive producer Craig Gillespie told Variety that shooting the scene was "just awkward," explaining, "You’ve got four puppeteers working with an animatronic penis. And then, how much is too much, and do you start to lose his emotional torment of what’s going on? Hopefully it works.”

Sebastian Stan, the actor portraying Tommy Lee, said of the scene that he approached it just like interacting with any other scene partner. “By the end of it, I treated it like it was an intimate buddy conversation that one might have when they’re falling in love,” he explained.

The Pam & Tommy series kicks off Feb. 2 on Hulu.