On Thursday (July 15), Pandora launched its new "Billionaires" stations on the music-streaming service, highlighting artists who've reached 1 billion streams in their respective genres on the platform.

The music programming is an extension of an existent Pandora initiative that honors artists who reach the play count milestone. Of interest to rock and metal fans would be the Hard Rock, Classic Rock and Alternative options among the "Billionaires" stations. Hard Rock features Linkin Park, Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, Foo Fighters, Tool and several others.

See a list of the other "Billionaires" stations and their applicable artists down toward the bottom of this post.

"In 2018, Pandora kicked off its 'Billionaires' program by presenting artists with a commemorative plaque," a press release explains. "From Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne and Mariah Carey to Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and more, Pandora has honored hundreds of artists over the past three years."

It continues, "Now, Pandora is rolling out complementary stations so fans can also celebrate and enjoy the music from their favorite artists, in their favorite genres. Available now, each 'Billionaire' station is composed of top tracks from all of the artists who have 1 billion or more streams in that genre. When an artist hits that threshold, they will be added, and their music will be featured at the beginning of the station to mark the occasion."

Pandora hasn't been a stranger to the rock and metal game. Last week, thrash pioneers Anthrax took over Pandora's Classic Metal station to celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band.

Hard Rock Billionaires: Featuring music from Linkin Park, Five Finger Death Punch, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Tool, Three Days Grace, Breaking Benjamin, AC/DC, Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Seether, Disturbed, Shinedown, Staind, The Black Keys, Skillet, Evanescence, Korn, Daughtry, Rise Against , Godsmack, Incubus, Chevelle, Cage the Elephant, Papa Roach Classic Rock Billionaires: Featuring music from The Beatles, Eagles, Queen, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac and more. Alternative Billionaires: Featuring music from Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly, Lana Del Ray and more. Pop Billionaires: Featuring music from Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Taylor Swift and more. Hip-Hop Billionaires: Featuring music from Drake, DaBaby, Cardi B, Migos, DJ Khaled and more. Country Billionaires: Featuring music from Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line and more. Dance Billionaires: Featuring music from Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, Avicii and Martin Garrix. R&B Billionaires: Featuring music from Usher, H.E.R., Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Trey Songz and more.