Watch Pantera Cover Metallica Live With Dimebag Darrell on Vocals

Today in the YouTube time portal, a gem stuck out combining two of metal’s most powerful bands. Back in 1984, before Philip Anselmo was even in the band, Pantera covered Metallica with Dimebag Darrell providing vocals.

Even though Terry Glaze was the lead vocalist for Pantera at the time, Dimebag took center stage to sing “Seek and Destroy,” which had been released only one year earlier on Metallica’s debut album, Kill ‘Em All. The footage was shot in Lawton, Okla. most likely at Hard Roxx, which put on shows by Faith No More, Blue Oyster Cult, Metal Church and more back in the late '80s.

Dimebag is flanked by Rex ‘Rocker’ Brown on bass while Vinnie Paul handles drums, and Dime’s James Hetfield voice is essentially spot-on. Close your eyes and you can imagine an early Metallica basement show, especially when Dime yells the “Yeah” inflections at the end of each vocal line.

Pantera-Seek and Destroy (Dime Vocals - 1984)

Another YouTube clips shows Pantera, with Anselmo, crushing Metallica’s “Whiplash” in 1990. Anselmo doesn’t handle vocal duties, however, taking Dime’s signature guitar while the iconic guitarist handles vocal duties.

Watch “Seek and Destroy” above and check out Pantera jamming “Whiplash” in the clip below.

PANTERA ( WHIPLASH ) ( DIMEBAG ON VOCALS )( PHIL ON GUITAR ) BAD ASS ENCORE 1990 HOUSTON, TEXAS