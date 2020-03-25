Behind-the-scenes footage from late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza features Pantera brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul Abbott, who have both since passed. The rare video of the rockers emerged Tuesday (March 24) ahead of a new installment of the former Megadeth member's "Menza Mega Video Vault" series.

The previously unseen footage likely derives from the bands' 1992 European tour together. In the preview, one-time Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman also makes an appearance — he's instructed by an off-camera voice to recite a McDonald's advertising slogan. Watch the video toward the bottom of this post

According to a statement accompanying the vintage clips, Menza's estate is "getting very close to completing the first full segment from the revamped 2020 'Menza Mega Video Vault' series." It will be available to stream by way of Menza's official YouTube and Facebook outposts on April 25.

The message continues, "In this segment, 'Behind the Scenes With Menza' will feature the late drummer behind the camera filming some very rare unreleased intimate and funny backstage moments with the guys in Megadeth, Pantera, Stone Temple Pilots" and the groups' associated road crews.

Menza died in 2016, aged 51, after suffering a heart attack while performing with his band OHM in Los Angeles. Two years later, Vinnie Paul also passed away from a heart condition at age 54. Dimebag Darrell was murdered onstage in 2004 during a performance from the Abbott brothers' post-Pantera band Damageplan — he was 38. Three others also perished in the shooting at a Columbus, Ohio, nightclub.

"Menza Mega Video Vault" 2020 Teaser