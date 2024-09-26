Why TF Are Pantera Dominating Gardening Playlists?

Who knew there were so many gardeners out there looking to showcase their vulgar display of flower power by blasting some Pantera?

That's right! According to the newly published First Saturday Lime Study that has investigated the correlation between music, gardening and homesteading, Pantera are one of the more popular acts to listen to while gardening.

According to the study, Pantera have turned up on the second most gardening playlists that can be found on Spotify, just behind alternative / indie rock artist Hozier.

The Methodology

According to the study, data was gathered on 76,834 songs that had appeared on gardening and homesteading playlists on Spotify. From there, the researchers broke things down into top genres, artists and songs that people were listening to while gardening and homesteading.

In addition, 1,000 Americans were surveyed to explore how music impacted their gardening and homesteading habits. Of the respondents, 63 percent garden, while two percent homesteaded. Twelve percent do both activities while 23 percent of those surveyed did neither.

What We Learned About Heavy Music and Gardening

Metal actually placed a little below the middle of the pack when it came to appearing on gardening playlists. They were seventh of all genres overall, though rock placed third.

Taking a closer look at what artists are appearing on gardening playlists on Spotify, Hozier topped the list and the singer even has two songs in the top 10 of all gardening playlists including the most included track "Too Sweet."

Though Pantera (or should we call them Plantera) didn't place a song inside the Top 10, this love from gardeners appears to be far beyond driven as the band placed second overall in the gardening playlist mentions.

Apparently listening to music is beneficial when it comes to gardening and homesteading. The survey reveals that 78 percent of people think that listening to music while performing these tasks makes it more enjoyable.

There were 52 percent of the respondents adding that it reduces stress. We can get why people would want their 5 Minutes Alone with some Pantera music blasting. Another 34 percent of respondents noted that music motivated longer work sessions.

But listening to metal also has a bit of a negative effect too, as 20 percent of those listening to metal while gardening admitted to accidentally killing their plants. Guess that's what happens Pantera fans when everything is so goddamn electric.

What People Listen To While Gardening

As stated, the survey analyzed exactly what people were listening to while gardening. Rock appears to be the most popular genre with rock music turning up on 44 percent of the playlists. The most often included rock artists leaned older in age, with Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd and The Beatles all making the cut.

Metal was toward the bottom of the list. But still the heavier sounds helped accentuate the gardening process. Only 10 percent of playlists had metal included. After Pantera's surprise inclusion, the other two top metal bands for gardening playlists included Havoc and Sepultura.

The Lumineers, The Garden and Dominic Fike were the top three alternative rock artists, while Hozier, Mac Demarco and The Garden topped the indie rock representation.

So just this reminder before you go reinventing the steel magnolia, you might want to throw on some Pantera or other heavy music while gardening as it appears to make the experience more pleasurable, less stressful and more beneficial in the process.

The full First Saturday Lime Study is available for viewing.