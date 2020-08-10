If you've seen major league baseball this season, you've probably spotted a number of teams using cardboard fan cutouts to simulate a crowd during the pandemic. In Arlington, Texas, the Texas Rangers crowd includes none other than late Pantera and Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul.

During a recent broadcast of a game, it was pointed out that a Vinnie Paul cutout had been placed in the stands down near the right field foul pole. A fan of Paul's ponied up to make sure that a cutout of the Dallas hero had a spot at the game. Have a look below.

This follows on the heels of fans spotting a cardboard cutout of Ray Burton, the late father of Metallica legend Cliff Burton, at a San Francisco Giants game. Burton was a longtime Giants fan and his cutout has a seat down the first base line.

Teams have gotten creative with the Oakland A's sporting a cardboard cutout of Tom Hanks as a hotdog vendor behind home plate. Meanwhile, a cardboard cutout of Terry Kiser, best known for playing the surprisingly mobile yet recently deceased character of Bernie in Weekend at Bernie's, turned up at a Kansas City Royals game.

Vinnie Paul and his brother Dimebag Darrell Abbott were longtime Dallas sports fans, famously partying with the NHL's Dallas Stars after their Stanley Cup win. So honoring Vinnie by another Dallas area sports team seems perfectly appropriate.