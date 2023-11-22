On Feb. 25, 2017, Loudwire released this three-part documentary marking the 25th anniversary of Pantera's Vulgar Display of Power. Now you can watch the documentary in full where Pantera tell the story in their own words.

As part of our Loudwire Legacy series, we examined the album that many credit for saving heavy metal during a transitional time for the genre. The documentary features interviews with all three (at the time) surviving members of Pantera (Philip Anselmo, Vinnie Paul and Rex Brown), the album's producer, Terry Date, and the album's cover art photographer Brad Guice.

Also featured are metal luminaries Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy, Slayer's Kerry King, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson, Korn's Brian "Head" Welch, Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and several others, all professing their admiration of Vulgar Display of Power and the impact it had on heavy metal.

The documentary above is divided into three parts: "The Making Of," "The Impact" and "The Secret Story," with the last one debunking a long-running urban legend about the iconic image on the album's cover.

This documentary on the untold story of 'Vulgar Display of Power' was filmed before Vinnie Paul died in June of 2018. Rest In Peace to the Abbott brothers.

To see more videos like this be sure to subscribe to Loudwire's YouTube channel. Watch the full Pantera mini documentary above.