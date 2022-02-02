Pantera Drummer Vinnie Paul’s Texas Home With Safe Room for Sale

Vinnie Paul's home in Texas with a safe room and waterfall is currently for sale. You can see remnants from the late Pantera/HELLYEAH drummer including his name etched into the cement.

Vinnie Paul's home in Arlington, Texas was just recently listed less than a week ago and has a private gated entry. The secluded hilltop home is 3,784 square feet and was built in 1995. The Pantera drummer's Texas house has two game rooms and a secret/safe room, according to Blabbermouth.

There are four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms inside and a huge backyard with a waterfall outside. Vinnie Paul's home is a unique piece of rock 'n' roll history. Take a look.

