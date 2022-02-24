Pantera Announce ‘Vulgar Display of Power’ Graphic Novel

Pantera and Z2 Comics are taking things to "a new level" this year with a Vulgar Display of Power graphic novel and the announcement comes just in time, one day in advance of the 30th anniversary the historic metal album.

"We’re really happy and excited to have this graphic novel come out for the fans, and to be a part of something special, as it pertains to its artists and creators," said legendary Pantera vocalist Philip Anselmo.

As for those artists and creators, the list of noteworthy participants is rather impressive.

Musicians Eric Peterson (Testament), Keith Buckley (ex-Every Time I Die), Alan Robert (Life of Agony), Burton C. Bell (ex-Fear Factory, Ascension of the Watchers) all contributed to the forthcoming graphic novel, as did Steve Niles (30 Days Of Night), Tony Lee (Beartooth: The Journey Below) and illustrators Brian Ewing, Ryan J. Downey, Erik Rodriguez, Ryan Kelly, Steve Chanks, Kevin Mellon, John Pearson, Danijel Zezelj and esteemed tattoo artist Paul Booth.

Amped for the 2022 release of the graphic novel, Pantera bassist Rex Brown enthused, "Check out our killer new Vulgar graphic novel, can’t wait to check all of it out!! And neither will you!!"

Booth added, "I’m not sure I can even express what a tremendous honor it has been to work on this project for Pantera. The first music tour I ever went out on, Pantera headlined. That was back in ‘94 with Sepultura and Biohazard. To this day, I still compare every tour I’ve been on to that one as it really was the most special for me. This project has been an awesome experience and I greatly thank everyone involved!"

View multiple cover art variations below and get a look at the Vulgar Display of Power "punch action" resin statue further down the page. Pre-order the graphic novel here, available in hardcover, softcover, deluxe, super deluxe and platinum editions and more here.

Pantera, Vulgar Display of Power Graphic Novel Artwork

