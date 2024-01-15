Pantera – Wikipedia Fact or Fiction (Best of Compilation)

Loudwire has had three out of four members of Pantera's classic lineup confirm or deny the statements on their Wikipedia page for our Wikipedia Fact or Fiction Series — including Philip Anselmo twice!

We decided to compile the best moments from those episodes for your viewing pleasure.

Watch the best of Anselmo, Rex Brown and the late Vinnie Paul's Wikipedia Fact or Fiction segments, and hear the band's true story from the people who know it best.

