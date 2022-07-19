‘Thousands’ of Papa Roach Fans Have Told Jacoby Shaddix That ‘Last Resort’ Saved Their Life

Papa Roach's massive 2000 hit "Last Resort" thrusted the subject of mental health and suicide into the mainstream upon release and, in a new interview, singer Jacoby Shaddix says "thousands" of fans across the globe have told him that the Infest standout has had such an impact on them that it has saved their own lives.

As a guest on the "At Home and Social" interview series by AXS TV, Shaddix spoke candidly about the song and how it has come to define the band's legacy, which he is perfectly okay with.

"It is a song that you can just turn up in the car and rock out to," begins Shaddix (transcription via Blabbermouth) after host Katie Daryl expressed how the song deals with a heavy theme but is also one you can max out your car volume to, "but the beauty of it is there is depth to the song."

"I sing the song in the first person," he continues, "but the song was about my roommate I'd lived with as a teenager and he came to a point where he wanted to take his life. He did not succeed — thank God — but the song is about that downward spiral of emotion and contemplating suicide. That's a dark place to be — it really is; it really is, honestly. But the real story, the beauty in this thing is that he didn't take his life. He wasn't successful in that mission. And he has a beautiful family now, a lovely family."

The person the song is based on is not alone in occupying a dark headspace and Shaddix then turns to the broader impact of "Last Resort" while recognizing this notion.

"The silver lining in this song is it's been a lifeline to a lot of people out there — a lot of people struggling and finding themselves in this dark place — and somehow this song has spoken to a lot of people's hearts. And I've met thousands of people around the world who have told me that this song in particular has saved their life," the Papa Roach frontman explains, "And for a moment, I'm, like, 'That's awesome.' And then when I really take a moment and really reflect on just that simple statement that this song saved my life — like, 'Phew.'"

"Last Resort" peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and topped Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart after its release and this success helped propel Papa Roach's Infest album, their major label debut, to No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The album was certified three-times platinum by the RIAA by 2001.

"If my career was to only be about this one moment in time, this one song, I'm good with that," Shaddix confesses, "Because the fruit that this song bears, what it did was it awakened people, it inspired people, and that's amazing. It really is. I believe music can change the world; music can change lives. Music has changed my life dramatically in so many positive ways that I'm just so grateful for this music."

Watch the full interview below.

Papa Roach released their new album, Ego Trip, earlier this year and will support it on the upcoming Rockzilla tour, which features co-headliners Falling In Reverse as well as special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. The trek kicks off on July 27 — see dates here and head to this location for tickets.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.

