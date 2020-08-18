Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose and Fit for a King were set to hit the road together in 2020. The tour was postponed as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the touring industry and now the trek has officially been rescheduled for 2021 with a series of newly announced dates.

The original 19-date tour has been pared down to 13 as Parkway Drive reluctantly had to cancel some of the originally scheduled stops after revealing the run of makeup tour dates. In their statement, the Australian group committed to announcing more dates soon.

The group commented as a collective, "We were supposed to start our 'Viva The Underdogs North American Revolution' tour in just three days, but as Winston stated earlier, we are rescheduling to 2021. Our team has worked extremely hard to get the new shows on the calendar and we are very grateful and pleased that we will be coming back in September 2021!"

"Unfortunately, it was inevitable that some shows had to be cancelled, which we very much regret," they continued, vowing, "We will be adding more dates in the near future, but can’t disclose at the moment. L.A., we haven’t forgot our promise to you either... Stay safe and take care of each other."

The 2021 trek begins on Sept. 9 in Columbus, Ohio and finishes up on Oct. 3 in Denver, Colorado. See the complete list of stops below and get tickets here.

Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose + Fit for a King 2021 Tour Dates

Parkway Drive

Sept. 09 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

Sept. 11 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept. 12 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Masonic

Sept. 14 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live

Sept. 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wintrust Arena

Sept. 17 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Sept. 18 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium Outdoors

Sept. 21 — Baltimore, Md. @ UMBC Event Center

Sept. 23 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 — Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock Festival

Sept. 25 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 29 — Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 03 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom