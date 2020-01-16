Early Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno will perform with three other former members of the influential metal band under the moniker Ides of March for a singular, one-time-only concert this summer.

The show, scheduled to take place at Worcestershire, England's Beermageddon Festival 2020 on Sunday, Aug. 30, will be Di'Anno's "final ever" performance following the musician's recent health issues. That's according to a press release from the annual event that emerged Tuesday (Jan. 14).

The concert will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Iron Maiden's 1980 debut album, one of only two of the outfit's studio albums to feature Di'Anno on vocals. The Ides of March lineup includes classic Maiden members Terry Wapram (guitar), Terry Rance (guitar) and Doug Sampson (drums) along with Hi-On Maiden's Speed Harris (bass). The one-off group takes its name from the opener on Iron Maiden's 1981 sophomore LP, Killers, the act's last to feature Di'Anno.

"This will be vocalist Paul Di'Anno's final ever live performance," Beermageddon relayed this week. "After experiencing serious health difficulties in recent months, Paul has now taken the advice of his doctors and will retire from the live stage in 2020 after the Ides of March performance at Beermageddon. It is going to take one mighty effort for Paul to pull off this performance but he is determined to go out in style and give his fans one memorable final thank you and goodbye."

Added Di'Anno, "It's been a tough four years waiting to play again. I hope to be standing for this show and I'm really looking forward to it. Standing up would be great — if not, hell on wheels coming to ya!"

This year's Beermageddon covers three total nights, Aug. 28-30, and will also feature performances from Wired THC, Infected Dead, Kull, Netherhall, Absolution, Johanna Rey, Pemphigoid and more.

