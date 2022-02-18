"Get back to where you once belonged," once sang Paul McCartney while a member of the Beatles. In 2022, that means the musician will be right back home onstage. McCartney has just announced a 13-city run dubbed the "Got Back" tour.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back,” stated McCartney of the tour, which kicks off April 28 with his first-ever show in Spokane, Washington and runs through a June 16 finale in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All dates, cities and venues can be seen at the bottom of this post.

These will mark the legendary musician's first live shows since his 2019 "Freshen Up" tour concluded.

Tickets for the "Got Back" tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10AM local time. There is a pre-sale for American Express Card Members that starts on Tuesday (Feb. 22) at 10AM local time. Check McCartney's tour website for ticketing details.

Paul McCartney 2022 "Got Back" Tour

April 28 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

May 2 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 3 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 6 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

May 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

May 17 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

May 21 - Winston Salem, N.C. @ Truist Field

May 25 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

May 28 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

May 31 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

June 4 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Carrier Dome

June 7 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

June 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ Oriole Park

June 16 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium